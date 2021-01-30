Musically yours

Rusha and Blizza are back with a brand-new track Courage that once again smashes through music genres and dives into a unique experimental sound design creation.

After the success of EPs, ‘Mudra’ and ‘Sutra’ they stepped up their game with ‘Courage’, a Track that showcases the strong facets releasing on a boutique label Alfa Records based out of Liverpool and New Delhi.

In a world of genres and easy labels, they dive into cerebral sound design that escapes categorization.

The track features futuristic music meshed with synth patterns, bass beatdowns and vocals that create an auditory experience for a listener that’s new and fresh. Coupled with serene vocals and immersive sound, the music video for the track features an interesting interpretive in vogue dance piece by Russian director and choreographer Igor Glinskiy, which is truly a visual delight.

A striking art piece, the dance perfectly combines the nuances of the music with bold movements and emotions.