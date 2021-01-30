Prakash Raj to play a key role in Arun Vijay-Hari’s next

PrakashRaj has agreed to play an important role in director Hari’s upcoming film with his brother-in-law Arun Vijay.

To be produced by Drumstick Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar of Mafia fame plays Arun Vijay’s pair in the film and the makers are in talks with GV Prakash Kumar to compose the music.

If all goes well, the shoot of the film will begin in February. We hear that Hari is planning to shoot the yet-untitled film in Karaikudi, Tuticorin, Chennai, and surrounding locales.

Touted to be a mass masala action entertainer, Hari will soon reveal the rest of the cast and crew of the film.