Aelay speaks about father-son bonding

After Poovarasan Pee Pee and Sillu Karuppati, filmmaker Haleetha Shame is back with Aelay.

Samuthirakani plays Muthukutty, a playful Kuchi Ice vendor in a rural town. Manikandan dons the role of his sin. One incident creates a wedge between them. How things goes on between them forms the crux.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on February 12, the film is presented by YNOT Studios & Reliance Entertainment, Produced by S Sashikanth and co-produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra.

Ace filmmakers Pushkar & Gayatri (Vikram Vedha fame) of Wallwatcher Films are the creative producers and Aalay marks their maiden production venture.

The technical crew comprises of Kaber Vasuki & Aruldev (music), Theni Eswar (DOP), Vinoth Rajkumar (art), Raymond Derrick Crasta & Halitha Shameem (editors), Dinesh Subbarayan (stunt choreography), Linkin Livi (VFX supervisor), Alagiakoothan S (audiography) and Suren G (sound design).

Says Haleetha, ‘ It will be a light-hearted fare. The story was penned long back. Today I feel Samuthirakani is apt to do it. We show in interior villages and the locals form part of the cast. It will be humourous yet engrossing’.

On his part, Samuthirakani, says, ‘It is a different father in the movie. And the whole crew bonded well. I just did what my director wanted. Happy that all things have come good’.

He added, ‘I have played several father roles. But in Aelay, it would be strikingly different’.