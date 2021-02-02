Dhruva Sarja reveals details about Semma Thimiru

Dhruva Sarja starrer Pogaru directed by Nanda Kishore is all set to release in theatres.

The film set to release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi and it will potentially be one of the first big releases since the reopening of cinema halls.

The makers of the film have announced the title of the Tamil version of the film and released the poster alongside. Titled Semma Thimiru, actor Dhruva Sarja took it to his Twitter announcing the title.

The film has Shanvi Srivastava and Rashmika Mandanna in the star cast with Sambath, Dhananjay, P Ravishankar, Sadhu Kokila, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap roped in for the supporting cast.

The technical crew of this film includes Chandan Shetty for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner.

French bodybuilder Morgan Aste, popularly known as ‘The Big Rock’, American professional bodybuilder Kai Green, International Athlete — Evolution Sports Nutrition, John Lucas and German fitness sensation Jo Linder appear in action sequence.

Says Dhruva Sarja, ‘It is an intense emotional action drama. There are plenty of stunts. I beefed up few kilos and lost almost 30 kgs to play a teenager for a particular sequence in the film’.

The protagonist is a baddie. What makes him so is revealed in the movie, he adds.

On his part, director Nanda Kishore, says, ‘We wanted the story to be Pan Indian. It will appeal all’.