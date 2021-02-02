Governor hails TN government

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said that coronavirus spread has been brought under control in Tamilnadu due to the quick action taken by the State government.

Delivering the customary Governor’s address on the first day of the Assembly today, Purohit said, “Tamilnadu has conducted more coronavirus tests in the country. By providing internal quota in medical seats social justice has improved in the State.”

He further said that the two language policy will continue in Tamilnadu. As many as 435 students have benefittefld by providing 7.5 per cent reservation for governemnt school students in medical colleges.

He appreciated the State government’s scheme of opening mini-clinics. “Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s announcement of giving free coronavirus vaccination is appreciable. So far Rs 13,208 crore has been spent for coronavirus relief works. Investments to the tune of Rs 60,674 crore were attracted in the State, even during the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

He further said government services can be availed from home by dialing the number 1100.

“We will put more emphasis on the Central government to ensure that no check dams are constructed across the Cauvery river by the Karnataka government,” he added.

He further said the construction of a check dam by the Kerala government acorss the Periyar river by flouting the Supreme Court’s ruling should not be permitted.

Purohit said that the Cauvery-South Vellaru linking will happen in the first phase as part of the Cauvery-Guntar interlinking project.

“Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme will be completed before March,” he said.

Purohit added the title ‘Cauvery Protector’ suits Palaniswami as he had declared Cauvery delta as protected region.

“The State government has accepted to bear the extra charges for crop insurance,” he added.

The State government will ensure that the fishing areas of Tamilnadu fishermen will be protected, purohit added.

He said that the One country, One Ration scheme will be helpful to get provisions from any ration shop in the country.

He concluded his speech by saying that the AIADMK government led by Palaniswami excels in administration.

“The State government receiving the best administration award is proof enough for Papaniswami’s administrative capabilities. I thank the people, legislators who extend their cooperation to the State government to make it No. 1 in the country,” he said.