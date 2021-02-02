Govt staff thanks CM for withdrawing cases

Chennai: Government employees and teachers have thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for announcing that all disciplinary and legal actions initiated against government staff and teachers, who took part in the strike during January 2019, would be dropped.

This morning, a delegation of government employees called on Palaniswami at his Greenways Road residence and expressed gratitude to the decision.

‘The government employees and teachers should accept this good decision of the government and continue their service to the people efficiently,’ the CM said in a statement Monday.

He said the government had never brushed aside genuine concerns raised by government servants and teachers and had in fact announced a revision of dearness allowance, despite several financial constraints.

The strike from 22 to 30 January, 2019, by them severely affected the general public, the Chief Minister said.

Departmental proceedings were initiated against 7,898 protesters. A total of 17,686 teachers and government servants were arrested and 408 cases were registered against them but all of them were released on bail later.

As many as 2,338 persons were placed under suspension and were eventually allowed to rejoin service.