Nikki Galrani in cloud nine

The New York Press News Agency came out with a power list 2020 – ‘The 500 most influential people in Asia 2020’.

This list consists of movie stars, cricketers, television stars, DJs, Michelin star chefs, and others who were interviewed by British journalist Kiran Rai along with Ralph Pereira.

The list includes personalities like the Oscar winner A R Rahman along with KS Chitra, Sonu Nigam, Saina Nehwal, Nikki Galrani, Sania Mirza, Geeta Phogat, Wasim Akram, chefs’ Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapur, Atul Kochhar and many others from various fields.

Nikki Galrani says, ‘It is an honour to be on this list with such great & legendary personalities. I have always believed in giving my best every day and to give the young minds a ray of hope and inspiration to continue to follow their dreams; and to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their goals.’