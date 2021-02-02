No NBW issued against me, clarifies Shankar

Days after it was reported that the Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II, Egmore, has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against director Shankar for his failure to appear before it repeatedly in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly copying a short story of writer Arur Tamilnadan and making the blockbuster movie Endhiran, featuring Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai and others, Shankar has issued a clarification.

In a press release, Shankar, said, ‘I was shocked to see the false of NBW issued against me by a court’.

‘My advocate Sai Kumaran approached the court and brought this to their attention. It was immediately confirmed that no warrant was issued against me. ‘The reference to the warrant was made due to a glitch in online court reporting. It has been corrected.’

I am surprised such a news is circulated without any verification, he added.