Rakul Preet cast opposite Ayushmann

Rakul Preet Singh has her plate full with a number of projects this year, including her recent addition — the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Doctor G.

On the work front, she will also be seen sharing screen space with Arjun Kapoor in a cross-border romance. That apart, the actress has Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra coming up. The film is pitched as a slice-of-life comedy with a message.

Her other film coming up is MayDay, with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. The film is directed and produced by Devgn.