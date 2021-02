Sivakarthikeyan has completed dubbing for his portions in his upcoming film Doctor.

‘#Doctor dubbing completed. Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar and his team for this entertaining journey’, tweeted Sivakarthikeyan.

Produced by KJR Studios and directed by Nelson, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan.

Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu, and Archana are also playing pivotal characters.