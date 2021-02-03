EPS, OPS will decide on AIADMK-AMMK merger: Minister

Chennai: Days ahead of arrival of expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala to Chennai, senior Minister O S Manian today said the party’s leadership will decide on the merger of AIADMK and AMMK.

“Coordinator (Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam), joint coordinator (Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior leaders will decide on the merger of AIADMK and AMMK,” Manian told reporters.

Meanwhile, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran today said that former Chief Minister J Jayalaithaa’s close aide V K Sasikala will return to Chennai on 7 February.

Speaking to mediapersons at Madurai, Dhinakaran said that Sasikala will guide AIADMK as its general secretary.

“True party cadres and those who are loyal to the party will stay by Sasikala,” he said.

Sasikala, who was released from jail on 27 January, was discharged from the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where she was treated for Covid-19.

From the hospital, she is staying at a farm house on the city outskirts for a week as per doctor’s advise.