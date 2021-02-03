Ilaiyaraaja moves to new studio, says music is divine

Chennai: After moving out of Prasad Studios following a legal dispute, music composer Ilaiyaraaja today stepped into a new studio at Kodambakkam.

This will be the first time that the ace composer will be recording a song away from the Prasad Studios in his career spanning nearly four decades.

The old MM theatre in Kodambakkam has been renovated and will now be Ilaiyaraaja’s studio in years to come. His first film at this studio would be for director Vetrimaaran with Soori as protagonist.

Addressing mediapersons, Ilaiyaraaja said, the studio will be operation in next few days.

On moving out of Prasad Studios, he said, “Every individual will face problems in life and I am no exception.”

He said music is divine and it will flow freely when needed. “As soon as we decided to move out of Prasad Studios, we chose this place and bought it to set up a music studio,” he added.