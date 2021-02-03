SC refuses to hear pleas on Republic Day violence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a petition seeking to form a committee headed by a former Judge to conduct a time-bound probe into the violence during tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who had filed the PIL, was asked by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde to give a representation to the Union government for taking necessary action.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said, ‘We are sure that the government is inquiring into it (violence) and they are doing it. We have read statement made by the Prime Minister in the press that the law will take its own course. That means they are inquiring into it. We do not want to interfere in it at this stage.’

The apex court also refused to entertain two similar pleas related to the tractor rally violence and asked the petitioners to file representation with the government.