TN Assembly mourns death of SPB, Dr Shanta and Doraikannu

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Assembly today condoled the deaths of former Minister for Agriculture R Doraikkannu, veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and Cancer Institute chairperson Dr V Shanta.

As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the House observed a minute of silence.

The House also passed obituary resolutions to former MLAs V Chandran, S Sivaraj, M Meenakshi Sundaram, G P Venkidu, R Harikumar, K C Karunakaran, P Manoharan, P Vetrivel, L Ayyalusamy, P Mohammed Ismail, V Dhandayuthapani, S Agni Raju, S N Palanisamy, V Sivagami, A T Chellasamy, S R Radha, S Mani, K A Mani, D Yasodha, P V Damodaran, R Shanmugam and M Palanivelan.

Following this, Speaker P Dhanapal adjourned the House proceedings for the day.