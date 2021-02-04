Maanadu teaser is out

The teaser of Silambarasan’s long-awaited film Maanadu was out on his birthday Wednesday.

The teaser saw intense action sequences featuring Silambarasan.

Silambarasan will be seen playing the role of Abdul Khaaliq. The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah and Manoj Bharathiraja in important roles.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi, the movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Meanwhile a still from Maha in which Silambarasan is playing an extended cameo was released yesterday.

In the film, Simbu will be seen as Shoaib and will appear in the flashback portions. It is said that the makers had to change the script to accomodate Silambarasan’s character.

Maha also stars Srikanth, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nasser, Jayaprakash and Chaya Singh in supporting roles. The film has music scored by Ghibran.