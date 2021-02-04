Radha Mohan’s next for ZEE5

ZEE5 is presenting its next original film, a comedy fare starring Vaibhav-Vani Bhojan, directed by Radhamohan. It will be produced by Monkey Man Company.

The film also stars M S Bhaskar, Karunakaran and Mayilsami. Cinematography is byMahesh Muthusami, editing by K.L.Praveen. Music is composed by Premji Amaren.

Radhamohan said, ‘This is my first film for OTT. The shoot has started on an exciting note and the actors are in super form. The set has been in splits after every shot. Happy to be collaborating with actors like Vaibhav, Vani Bhojan, Karunakaran and my dear friend M.S.Bhaskar’.

Vaibhav said, ‘My association with ZEE5 continues with this project, after films like Lockup, Taana and Kappal. The new original is a very quirky story and I play a challenging role in it. It is an avenue I haven’t explored so far. I am very happy to work with Radhamohan sir, MS Bhaskar sir, Vani Bhojan and Karunakaran in this family entertainer’.

Vani Bhojan said, ‘I am teaming up with Vaibhav again after the success of ZEE5’s Lockup but this is a complete opposite genre. This is a laugh riot and I play a role that will connect with many women, especially homemakers. Very excited to work with Radhamohan sir, M.S.Bhaskar sir and Karunakaran‘.