Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor to release on March 26

Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor will hit the screens March 26. The actor has unveiled the release date with a brand new poster.

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan’s own production house in association with KJR Studios, Nelson Dhilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame is directing the film and Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan in the film. Vinay Rai is said to be playing the baddie while Yogi Babu, and Archana are also playing pivotal characters in the comedy action entertainer.

The next release of Sivakarthikeyan would be Ayalaan and sources say that the makers are targeting Christmas 2021 weekend.