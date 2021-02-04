Vijay65 to start this April

Actor Vijay’s upcoming film with director Nelson Dilipkumar is likely to go on floors in April this year. Even before the theatrical release of Master, Vijay announced that his 65th film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it will be directed by Nelson.

Earlier, it was rumoured that AR Murugadoss has been roped in to direct the film. Though Murugadoss almost confirmed it, he had to opt out of the film due to creative differences.The latest update is that Vijay is all set to shoot for Nelson’s film in the first week of April.

Touted to be an action thriller, major portions of the film will be shot abroad. A few weeks ago, there were reports that the makers of Thalapathy 65 had approached Pooja Hegde to play the female lead.

However, nothing has been finalised yet. An official announcement regarding the film’s cast and crew will be made in March.