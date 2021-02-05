Ajith to shoot in Spain for Valimai

The makers of Ajith’s Valimai are likely to shoot to a high-octane action scene in Spain.

The film’s director H Vinoth has almost completed shoot and only two to three weeks left to completely wrap up the big-budget action thriller.

While the makers will resume the shoot in Hyderabad, a major stunt scene will have to be shot in a foreign country. Initially, the makers had planned to shoot in England but now, they have decided to shoot in Spain.

Produced by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.

Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra are also playing pivotal characters in the film.