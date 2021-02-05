Chakra to release 19 Feb

MS Anandan directorial Chakra, starring Vishal, Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, will hit theatres worldwide on February 19.

Vishal took to Twitter to announce the release date. He tweeted, ‘Yes, it’s confirmed… We have planned to release our action thriller film #Chakra in theatres on February 19th in all 4 South Indian Languages. Going to be a grand release. Looking forward to it.’

Regina Cassandra shared on Twitter, #Chakra in theatres from Feb19 in all 4 South Indian Languages!!! A grand beginning to a grand year!.

Chakra has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. While the cinematography of the film is handled by Balasubramaniem (Pithamagan, Neerparavai, Kathakali), the editing is by Thiyagu.

Vishal, who last appeared in Action, also has Thupparivaalan 2 coming up. Thupparivaalan 2 also marks the actor’s directorial debut. He will also be seen in Anand Shankar’s Enemy, in which he shares the screen with Arya.