England dominate day one, Root scores ton

A 127 not out by Joe Root guided England to 263 for 3 at end of day one of first Test against India in Chennai.

Speaking about his century, Root said, ‘feeling alright, got a bit cramped there towards the end. I have to get some fluids in and I could do that overnight. Really pleased with the position we have got ourselves into, bit of a shame to lose Dom (Sibley) towards the end. We have to make use of a strong first day. I always felt it is going to play well. It is an unusual looking surface, but it certainly played really well. It is a bit on the slower side and I feel like it will spin as the game goes on, little bit of reverse swing as the day unfolded. It was a good contest and India have some good bowlers, made us work hard for our runs. It is a good first day but we know we have to back it up with something similar. I was just trying to get used to the surface. I wanted to take away the threat as much as possible and the more I got used to the surface, I found a little bit easier. The longer you stay out there the easier it becomes. I am a firm believer that your next hundred is your best hundred. It will mean a hell of a lot more if we can get a result from this game. To get a hundred in my 100th Test is special but I hope there is more to come tomorrow and it helps to put up a substantial first innings total. It was actually quite a nice day today, nice breeze throughout. I don’t think I took enough fluids today. Got to make up for it, eat and rest well tonight.’