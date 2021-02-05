Man Untd decimates Southampton

Manchester: Manchester United demolished nine-man Southampton 9-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday to tie the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match.

It came 15 months after Southampton lost to tourist Leicester City by the same scoreline, the heaviest-ever home defeat.

On Tuesday, visiting midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off inside the second minute while centre-back Jan Bednarek was shown the marching orders four minutes from time.

Right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani added to a Bednarek own-goal as United went into the half-time breather with a 4-0 advantage.

Anthony Martial, who replaced Cavani in the second half, scored twice, with Scott McTominay, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes also finding the back of the net.