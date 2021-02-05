Pawan Kalyan’s movie titled Hara Hara Mahadeva

Pawan Kalyan’s period action-adventure, PSPK 27, has been titled Hara Hara Mahadeva, say reports.

According to a well-placed source, AM Rathnam, who is bankrolling the film under Mega Surya Productions, on Tuesday, registered the title Hara Hara Mahadeva at the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFPC).

Interestingly, the same title was announced for Balakrishna Nandamuri’s film with director B Gopal in 2011. While that film did not materialise, the title struck a chord with the masses.

Directed by Krish, PSPK 27 showcases the Vakeel Saab actor in a Robin Hood-type character. Set in 1870, the shooting of the film has resumed in a specially-constructed set in Hyderabad.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan, has been taking part in the shoot for the past two weeks.