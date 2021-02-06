Ahead of Sasikala’s return, EPS, OPS call for key meeting

Chennai: Ahead of expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s return to Chennai, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam who are also the joint coordinator and coordinator of AIADMK will hold a meeting in the party headoffice today evening.

It is said that Ministers, district secretaries and important office-bearers will be taking part in the meeting.

Sasikala was released from Bengaluru prison after serving a four year jail term following her conviction in the DA case.

Her nephew and AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, in a tweet said Sasikala will return to Tamilnadu on 8 February morning, instead of 7 February.

Before her release, she was admitted to a hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus and was discharged on Sunday last. Since then she has been under quarantine at a resort in Karnataka as per the advise of the doctors.