Chakka Jam: Farmers block highways

New Delhi: The three-hour nationwide ‘chakka jam’ blockade of national and state highways — by farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws started with a high alert in Delhi today.

A group of farmers have blocked the highway at Haryana’s Palwal. The farmers have said there will be blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in case they are ‘called to Delhi’. In Bengaluru, 30 people have been taken in preventive custody.

The Delhi Police intensified security at all border points of the city as thousands of personnel including paramilitary forces have been deployed to deal with any situation emerging out of the nationwide ‘chakka jam’ being held on Saturday by the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws, officials said.

After the Republic Day violence, the Delhi Police has deployed additional measures, including tightening security and intensifying vigil across the city and its border points.

Meanwhile, security has been upped in Tamilnadu too, with all measures in place to prevent untoward incidents.

Sources said, about one lakh police personnel have been deployed for the same.