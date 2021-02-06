Joe Root goes strong, England takes command over India at Chepauk

Chennai: England continued their domination over India and stretched their innings to 423 for 4 to be in the driver’s seat on the second day of the opening Test of the four-match series here today.

Joe Root is unbeaten on 190. Playing his milestone 100th match, captain Joe Root continued from where he left on Friday and added quickly scoring boundaries.

Root and his deputy Ben Stokes stitched a good partnership before Stokes was out for 82.

Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is surprised with India’s decision to leave out wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav from their Playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai. Kuldeep, who has been with the squad since the tour of Australia, last played a Test match for India in January of 2019.

With Ravindra Jadeja injured and Washington Sundar only one Test match old, Kuldeep was expected to be one of three spinners to play for India, but the team selection pretty much came as surprise for all, especially Harbhajan, as left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem got the nod ahead of Kuldeep.