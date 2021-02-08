PM speaks in RS, requests farmers to withdraw protests

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to protesting farmers to end their agitation against the new farm laws even.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha, he questioned opposition parties for their sudden ‘U-turn’ on the agriculture sector reforms.

Modi also hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new ‘breed’ of agitators called ‘andolan jeevi’ has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them.

He also said a new FDI (Foreign Destructive Ideology) has come up in the nation and ‘we need to be more aware to save the country from such ideology’.

‘I invite you to come forward and solve the problems of agriculture sector by making those protesting against the laws understand the reforms…Let’s move forward together,’ the PM said.

He said the Agriculture Minister has been holding constant dialogue with farmers and has held several meetings with them and there is no tension yet, as both sides are trying to understand each other.

‘We urge those sitting on the agitation that even though it is their right to agitate, the manner in which the old people are sitting there, is not right. They (agitators) should be taken back. They should end the agitation and we will together find a solution as all doors are open for dialogue. From this House, I again invite them for dialogue,’ he said while appealing to farmers to end their agitation.