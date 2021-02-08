CM inaugurates Phase 2 of Outer Ring Road

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today inaugurated the second phase of the Outer Ring Road from Nemilicheri to Minjur via videoconferencing from the Secretariat.

The six lane road extends for 30.50 kms.

He also gave the appointment orders for 94 typrewriters who were selected for the Highways Department for the year 2018-19 through the Tamilnadu Public Service Commission.

Palaniswami also gave awards, cash prizes and certificates to athletes, physical education directors, teachers and coaches for the academic years from 2013-2014 to 2017-18. The awards were given on behalf of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development department.

Meanwhile, students of the Chidambaram Raja Muthaiah Medical College met Palaniswami at the Secretariat and thanked him for announcing it as the Cuddalore Government Medical College and Hospital and bringing it under the control of the State health Department. Ministers, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and top officials were present during the events.