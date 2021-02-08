Karate Thiyagarajan to join BJP 11 February

Chennai: Former Chennai Corporation Deputy Mayor and Rajinikanth supporter Karate Thiyagarajan will join the BJP on 11 February in the presence of senior BJP leaders including State in-charge CT Ravi along with his supporters.

Starting his political career in Congress, he was elected to the Chennai Corporation as an AIADMK Councillor and became the Deputy Mayor. Thiyagarajan then became the Mayor in-charge of Corporation of Chennai and after MK Stalin who had been reelected Mayor in 2001 was removed in 2002.

He was an instrumental in filing cases over construction of flyovers. He was expelled from the AIADMK in 2005. He rejoined the Congress only to be suspended recently. He was a supporter of Rajinikanth. He voiced for Rajinikanth’s political entry untill recently.