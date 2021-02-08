Rahul Gandhi to address farmers

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday address a farmers’ rally in Rajasthan.

Rahul Gandhi will be in Rajasthan on 12 and 13 February and will address two farmers’ rallies in Padampur and Pilibanga of Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh districts, the party’s State unit chief Govindsingh Dotasara said on Sunday.

It will be Rahul’s first public meeting after Congress formed the government in the State and initiated steps to fulfil its promise of waiving off farmer loans.

‘Promise of waiving off loans of farmers was a resolution of the Congress and the government has fulfilled its promise after coming to power,’ the party’s in-charge for political affairs in Rajasthan, Avinash Pande said.