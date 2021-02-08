Sasikala shifts vehicles, stuns all

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala left Karnataka in a car that had AIADMK’s flag. However, after reaching the Karnataka-Tamilnadu border, Sasikala shifted cars and travelled in the car of an AIADMK office-bearer. This unexpected action shocked officials and AIADMK leaders.

Police had earlier warned that action will be taken if Sasikala travels with AIADMK flag. A notice in this regard was given to Sasikala’s advocate Raja Sendhurapandiyan.

However, Raja Sendhurapandiyan said that the police notice will not control them.

Heavy security was deployed at Karnataka-Tamilnadu border in Hosur ahead of Sasikala’s return to Tamilnadu.

Sasikala offered prayers at the Muthu Maariamman temple in Hosur and Maha Prithyangara Devi temple near Krishnagiri. She was seen wearing the AIADMK towel.

Posters welcoming Sasikala have been pasted across the State.