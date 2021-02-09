24 workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

Rabat: At least 24 workers have been killed in the Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded a clandestine garment factory, Morocco’s state news agency MAP reported Monday.

Local authorities said firefighters and emergency workers on Monday rescued 10 survivors from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa.

Search operations were still underway to rescue other workers trapped inside the flooded factory.

The total number of workers remains unknown. An investigation has been launched.

In early January, the inclement weather caused several dilapidated buildings to collapse in Casablanca, the country’s economic capital, causing at least four deaths, according to local media.

Poorly maintained drainage systems often exacerbate flooding in cities. Fifty people died in floods in 2014 caused by heavy rains in the south of Morocco.