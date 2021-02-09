Axis Bank partners with PhonePe

Chennai: PhonePe announced that it has partnered with Axis Bank on UPI multi-bank model giving its users the option to create and use multiple UPI IDs with Axis Bank’s ‘@axl’ handle.

In addition, PhonePe will also start acquiring merchants with Axis Bank in addition to its partnership with YES Bank.

“This is inline with the company’s philosophy of offering users and merchant partners a seamless transaction flow. Collaborating with multiple banking partners will further strengthen the overall service reliability and uptime of PhonePe’s offering,” a company statement said.