IndiaFirst Life launches new plan

Chennai: IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has announced the launch of Long Guaranteed Income Plan.

“This distinctive plan is designed to ensure financial stability and provide guaranteed income to the family to secure the certainties of life,” said the company.

With an aim to offer simple and guaranteed solutions, this customer-centric protection plan provides a steady return to ease the fulfilment of financial goals while minimising risk, it added.