Infosys veteran invests in Koo

Chennai: Koo, India’s own microblogging app, has raised $4.1 million as part of its Series A funding.

Infosys veteran Mohandas Pai’s 3one4 Capital is the latest addition to the investors on board. Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participated in the round.

The new funding will be used to ramp up capabilities to solve uniquely Indian engineering challenges and for marketing to increase awareness about the app.

The 10-month-old app has received appreciation from many quarters, having won the Aatmanirbhar App Challenge by the Indian government. It was also named Google PlayStore’s Best Daily Essential App for 2020.