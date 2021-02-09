MG Motor launches new ZS EV 2021

Chennai: MG Motor India has launched the new ZS EV 2021 priced at Rs 20.99 lakh.

The updated version comes with a 44.5 kWh hi-tech battery and has a certified range of 419 KM. Equipped with new 215/55/R17 tyres, the vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm respectively.

The new model has been made available for bookings in 31 cities. It comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. It is available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive.