DMK denies rift between partymen and I-Pac

Chennai: DMK veteran K N Nehru, the party’s principal secretary, today said that there was no rift between the Stalin-led party and poll consultant Prashant Kishor’s I-Pac.

He said that it is not true that the Trichy meeting of the DMK is being postponed due to this reason. Preparatory works for the 11th State conference of DMK to be held in February at Siruganur, on the outskirts of Trichy, were inaugurated by Nehru in January.

The event will be held on a 300-acre land. Though it is said that the meeting will be held on 20 and 21 February, the official dates of the meeting are yet to be announced yet.

Last year Stalin Stalin announced his party’s collaboration with Prashant Kishor’s poll strategy group Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamilnadu.