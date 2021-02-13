Petrol prices touch new high

Chennai: Petrol and diesel prices soared to record highs today after rates were hiked for the fifth day in a row.

With a hike of 30 paise, petrol currently retails at Rs. 88.14 per litre, while diesel rates were increased by 36 paise to Rs. 78.74 per litre in Delhi.

Petrol price in Chennai has been increased to Rs. 90.70 per litre, which cost of diesel has hiked to 83.86 rupees per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at Rs. 89.73 per litre and Rs. 82.33 per litre, respectively. Moreover, the two auto fuels in Bengaluru cost Rs. 91.40 a litre and ₹ 83.47 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.