Rahul becoming India’s Doomsday Man: Nirmala

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today launched a scathing attack on critics who have accused the Narendra Modi government of crony capitalism, ignoring the poor and mishandling the farmers’ protest against the agriculture laws.

She accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of creating ‘fake’ narratives on several issues and said that the Wayanad MP is probably becoming the ‘doomsday man of India’.

Replying to the discussion on the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha today, Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned 10 expectations from Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lower House on Thursday and said that the former Congress chief has constantly been saying things to demean India.

‘Who are our cronies? Our cronies are the common ‘janta’ (people) of this country,’ Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha, ahead of her reply to budget-related questions.

‘Where are the cronies? They’re hiding probably in the shadow of that party which has been rejected by the people (a reference to the Congress). The shadows who were invited to even develop a port… they were invited. No open tenders, no global tenders,’ she added.