Splendid ton by Rohit

Chennai: Even as Team India lost three top order batsmen in first session, Rohit Sharma scored a splendid century and steqdied the ship for India against England on day one of the second Test at Chepauk.

Shortly after lunch, India managed 152 for with Rohit on 105 and Rahame on 10.

Opting to bat first, India got off to the worst start possible as the hosts lost the wicket of Gill (0) in just the second over of the day.

Olly Stone trapped Gill right in front and as a result, the right-hander was adjudged leg-before wicket.

Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo retrieved the innings for the hosts. While Pujara played in his trademark fashion, Rohit was quick to capitalise on the loose balls and he ensured that the scoreboard kept moving at a brisk pace.

Both the batters were not looking in any sort of trouble but just 20 minutes before the lunch break, spinner Jack Leach got the better of Pujara (21) and as a result, the batsman was sent back to the pavilion. This dismissal also brought an end to an 85-run stand between Pujara and Rohit.

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and has decided to bat first in the second Test. The team after enduring a heavy 227-run defeat in their first encounter made three changes, with Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav making their way into the side.

Meanwhile, Shahbhaz Nadeem, Jasprit Bumrah, and Washington Sundar have been dropped.

This will also be Axar’s debut for Team India in the longer format of the game. The spinner was ruled out from the first Test after sustaining a minor injury on his thigh. Bumrah is rested and not playing. Siraj takes his place.

On the other hand, England made four changes as the side brought in Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Ben Foakes in place of Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler.

On resting Bumrah, former cricketer Gambhir, said, ‘”I think it is a good decision to rest him. He will be ready to go in the pink ball Test match. There is nothing for the fast bowlers here and he has bowled a lot of overs in Australia and the first Test match, so I think it was a very good decision from the team management’s point of view.

You would want to have Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial Test matches, the pink ball one and the fourth Test and there will be hardly any gap between the two. So, I think it is the right decision’.