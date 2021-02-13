TN Cabinet meets, discusses budget

Chennai: Key announcements to be made in the interim budget was the major point of discussion during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today.

Sources said that permissions for new industries and signing MoUs were all discussed during the meeting that took place at the Secretariat.

The cabinet meeting is held one day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamilnadu.

The first Assembly session of this year commenced on 2 February and ended on 5 February. The State government has decided to present interim budget on 22 February following which the debate on interim budget will go on for four days that is till 26 February.

The last cabinet meeting which was held in January approved 34 major proposals for investments to the tune of Rs 52,257 crore.