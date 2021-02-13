TN CM launches 1,100 helpline

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today launched ‘1100’, the State government’s integrated public grievance helpline number.

To function under the CM helpline management system, the new initiative is aimed at resolving people’s problems within a stiuplated time.

Officials said people could call the helpline number ‘1100’ for getting all their grievances redressed.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami today handed over farm loan waiver certificates to beneficiaries. This comes days after a Government Order was issued waiving outstanding crop loans to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore.

The government on Monday issued the order waiving outstanding crop loans to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore, in line with the Chief Minister’s announcement last week.

The government would transfer funds to cooperative banks, the G.O. said.

In a huge relief for cash-strapped farmers, Palaniswami on Friday announced that crop loans to the tune of Rs 12,110 crore, availed by as many as 16.43 lakh farmers through cooperative banks, would be waived.

After a year of the pandemic, the farmers were subsequently hit hard by two cyclones — Nivar and Burevi — and the non-seasonal rains in January. Palaniswami, making the announcement under Rule 110 during the zero hour in the State Assembly, assured that the crop loan waiver would be enforced immediately by issuing a Government Order (GO) and the financial allocation for the same would be made in the Interim Budget for 2021-22.

He said that the AIADMK was the only party that fulfills promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures.

Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement.