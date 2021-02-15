Emraan Hashmi to play baddie in Salman’s next?

Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the villain in the upcoming Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3. Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the villain in the upcoming Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3.

Though yet to be officially announced, the third instalment in the Tiger franchise is expected to go on floors this year. As per reports, Salman and Katrina will begin shooting for the film in March. They will be joined by Emraan for the shoot. One of the film’s schedules will take place in the Middle East, followed by a schedule in Mumbai.

There’s also buzz that Tiger 3 will pick up from where Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan ends. Salman will reportedly have a cameo in that film.