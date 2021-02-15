Manchester City march on, Liverpool lose again

Manchester: Manchester City`s relentless march towards reclaiming the Premier League title continued with a 3-0 romp over Tottenham Hotspur after champions Liverpool capitulated at Leicester City to suffer a third consecutive defeat on Saturday.

In-form Ilkay Gundogan scored twice for City who have now won 11 Premier League games in a row. The German took his tally to 11 league goals this season as he struck twice in the second half after Rodri’s first-half penalty, following a foul on Gundogan by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, had given Pep Guardiola’s side the lead. Victory put City on 53 points, seven clear of second-placed Leicester, and with a game in hand.

The only slight worry for Guardiola, whose side have won 16 times in a row in all competitions, was that Gundogan was substituted in the 69th because of a tight groin. Although with striker Sergio Aguero among the City substitutes after an 11-game absence due to Covid-19 it left Guardiola a happy man.

It was well deserved, they hit the post and that can turn the game but the way we wanted to play was there, Guardiola, said. ‘Tottenham have special quality, we have played well against them in the past and lost 2-0.’