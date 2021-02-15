TV serial on Sai Baba

A TV serial Anantkoti Bramhandnayak Saibaba is being produced under the banner of Shri Tipupati Films. It will telecast from Monday to Friday at 8.30 PM on DD Kisan channel from 16 February.

Saibaba’s life, his teachings and his life mission has been shown with focus even on his childhood and young age along with old Sai in this serial for the first time. Master Aryan Mahajan is playing the role of Saibaba’s childhood, while Sarthak Kapoor is playing the role of young Saibaba. Samar Jaisingh is portraying the character of aged Saibaba. Writer Vikas Kapoor, renowned for religious serials, is the writer, producer of this serial. He has scripted this serial after working for nearly 6000 telecast hours. His film Shirdi Saibaba bagged the President award.

About his new serial Vikas Kapoor said that ‘I want to take Saibaba’s inspiring and great story to millions of people. I had sent this proposal to Doordarshan six years ago. Due to Saibaba’s blessings, finally last year, DD approved the proposal and now the serial is set to reach its audience. This is the happiest moment for me, since not only India, but whole world shall imbibe Saibaba’s teachings and advice. The entire life story of Saibaba will reach people though his show. The people will see how a naive village boy became almighty Saibaba’.