Ajith’s advice to fans on Valimai update

Much recently, Ajith fans went asked updates on his new film Valimai to cricket players and politicians.

Irked by this behavior of the fans, Ajith has now sent a strongly worded statement.

He said, ‘For you, cinema is entertainment. For me, it’s a profession’.

‘My decisions are based on professional & societal factors. Our actions only will earn respect for us in society. I request my fans to keep this in mind and act accordingly in social media and public places. I hope those who truly love me would understand and act accordingly’, said the actor.

Meanwhile, the film’s producer Boney Kapoor has also said that he would announce the first look date soon.

‘Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film Valimai. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar’, tweeted Boney Kapoor.