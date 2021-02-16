Arjun Rampal to make Telugu debut

Arjun Rampal is gearing up to make his debut in Telugu cinema. The Rock On actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of Aurangazeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, in Pawan Kalyan’s period action-adventure, PSPK 27.

He will start shooting for the film on February 19 in Hyderabad. A 12-day schedule involving Pawan Kalyan and Arjun Rampal among others will be filmed in specially-erected Charminar and Machilipatnam port sets in the city. He worked on his body language to ace Aurangazeb’s part and is excited to begin his new journey in Tollywood, says a source from the crew.

Interestingly, the film also has Jacqueline Fernandez playing Arjun Rampal’s sister.

Directed by Krish, the film went on floors last year and the shooting was halted following the COVID-19 outbreak.