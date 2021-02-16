I don’t need a break: Klopp

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said nobody has to worry about me as he dismissed social media rumours he was ready to quit the club or take a break.

The Reds lost a third league game in a row when a late collapse saw them beaten 3-1 at Leicester on Saturday.

The defeat left the champions in fourth place and 13 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Did I get the sack or did I leave by myself? I do not need a break, said Klopp.

Klopp was unable to return to Germany recently for his mother’s funeral because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

He received a show of support from fans when a banner showing support for him was put up at Anfield at the weekend.

The banner is nice but not necessary. I don’t feel I need special support at the moment, he said.

The last thing I want to do is talk about private things in a news conference but, privately, we had a tough time. We always deal with it as a family, 100%.

Klopp said Liverpool’s title defence was over after the defeat by Leicester following a campaign marred by major injuries and his side’s struggles seeing them pick up just nine points form the last 30 in the league.