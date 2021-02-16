Tik Tok is a horror thriller

Fanmade Pictures is rolling out a horror thriller laced with comedy titled Tik Tok.

Besides producing, Madhan has directed the film. The story dor the movie is by Ramy Chellappa, who helmed Engira Modhadhae before.

Moodar Koodam Rajaji plays the hero while Sushma Raj is the female lead. Remember she played Vijay Antony’s pair in India Pakistan.

Priyanka Mohan who is part of Sivakarthikeyan’s Don and Doctor is also in the cast. Chaams, Vinodhini, Namo Narayanan are also part of the movie.

The hero and heroine manages a scary house in a mall. What manages when a real ghost enters the place forms the crux.

Rajaji plays both hero and villain.

Rishal Shah and Mani scores music.