Vijay Sethupathi opts out of Aamir Khan’s film?

Vijay Sethupathi will not be a part of Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated film, Laal Singh Chaddha.

In 2019, there were reports that Sethupathi and Aamir would join hands for Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of Hollywood flick, Forrest Gump. The actor was supposed to shoot for the film in summer 2020.

However, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, caused a delay in film’s production.

Source close to Vijay Sethupathi say that he got busy with other projects which he had committed to earlier and requested Aamir if he could find another suitable actor for the same role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by director Advait Chandan, who was the brain behind Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar.